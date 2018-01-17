New notification on plastic ban

Trending#

Taking a step closer towards a blanket ban on disposable use of plastic in Maharashtra, the state environment department has issued a notification about banning plastic bags, plastic and thermocol plates, cups, spoons, glasses, banners, buntings and flags. The local bodies and officials have also been instructed to add a clause in the license renewal conditions of shops, malls and other establishments about preventing the use of plastic products, according to a notification issued by the state environment department.

 
 

    
   
