Nepalese man kills brother after argument over money

A Nepali man murdered his own brother after a fight over money in northwest Delhi's Jahangurpuri area late on Monday night. The police have arrested the accused.

The deceased was identified as Kofilal, 35. He had arrived in Delhi last week and was living with his two brothers, who owned a roadside fast food corner in Jahangirpuri. On Monday, after work, all of them were consuming alcohol when Kofilal asked his brother Hiralal for some money.

"Kofilaal asked Hiralal to give him some money from his fixed deposit but the latter objected. A heated argument broke out between the two. Kofilal then picked up a beer bottle and threatened to smash it on Hiralal's head.

Responding to this, Hiralal took a knife and stabbed Kofilal in the neck," a senior police officer said.

The neighbours informed the police about the incident, after which a crime and forensics team rushed to the spot and the cops started looking for the accused. A case of murder was registered. "Following a raid, Hiralal was arrested from Paharganj on Tuesday morning. He has confessed to the crime," the officer added.