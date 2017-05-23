Nepal native dies of injuries after fight

A 45-year-old man, who worked at an electronics' shop in central Delhi's Daryaganj, died after he was critically injured following an altercation with two workers of a food corner in Koocha Sant Parmanand area on Sunday. Police have arrested the two accused.

The incident took place around 10pm, when the victim, identified as Nepal native Jas Bahadur, had gone to get his dinner packed at the eatery. There, he got into an argument with one of the employees.

According to the eatery owner, Bahadur was under the influence of alcohol and had abused and attacked two of his workers, later identified as Raju and Manoj. "The owner said when one of the accused asked him to sit and wait, Bahadur started abusing him. He then hit Manoj. That's when Raju intervened and slapped him once and forced him to sit," a senior police officer said. The police said the two then beat up Bahadur, who died of severe internal injuries. No CCTV footage of the inicident was, however, available. Bahadur had been working at the electronics' shop for the last 25 years. The police have registered a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC.