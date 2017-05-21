NDMC wants transfer of case involving attacked official

The NDMC is all set to move the Delhi High Court seeking transfer of a court case involving an official probing tax evasion cases of high-profile hotels in the Capital.

The 'transfer plea' prepared by the Council seeks to transfer the case to Patiala House court keeping in view the "security position" and "threats" being faced by the official.

The Council is also seeking security for Estate Officer Alok Bhatnagar. Bhatnagar claimed he was beaten up by a group of lawyers at the Karkardooma District Court earlier this week.

The case in which Bhatnagar was summoned at Karkardooma Court was for a petition filed by advocate Pisyush Jain. Bhatnagar claims that Jain was the one who had led the attack.

In its 'transfer plea' the NDMC said, "Bhatnagar is a sincere officer and deals with important issues like high profile hotel cases. People like Piyush Jain are trying to demoralise him so that he may not perform to the optimum level.

"Since Jain also has his office at Karkardooma Court, this place is not congenial for NDMC officials keeping in view his posture. As a preventive measure, especially keeping in view the episode of late MM Khan last years, it is desirable that this case be transferred to Patiala House Court to avoid any such incident....."

The incident comes a year after NDMC's Estate officer MM Khan was murdered. Sources say that the reason for Khan's murder was because he did not accept a bribe for waiving off a tax penalty of a top city hotel.

Bhatnagar had alleged that the attack by advocates was an attempt to refrain him from discharging his duties. He also mentioned that he was dealing with many sensitive cases relating to hotels in the Lutyen's zone.