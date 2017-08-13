NDMC to launch drive against plastic use

In a major crackdown on plastic use, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), on Saturday, announced that it would launch a drive against the use of plastic bags that are less than 50 microns, in its jurisdiction.

The move has come following the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The NGT had imposed an interim ban on the use of non-biodegradable plastic bags less than 50 microns in the Capital on Thursday.

“In compliance with NGT directions dated August 10, 2017 North Delhi Municipal Corporation is going to launch an intensive drive in its jurisdiction against use and stock of plastic less than 50 microns and is non-compostable,” the NDMC said in a communication to all the stockholders.

As per NGT’s directions, anyone found in possession of or using such plastic, shall be liable to a Rs 5,000 fine per default as environmental compensation. All stock of such plastic is directed to be seized in a week’s time, after which no plastic shall be used.

“Therefore, NDMC advises all shop owners, vendors, stockists or otherwise to comply with NGT directions to safeguard against such action,” the corporation said.

NDMC is the first corporation out of Delhi’s three MCDs to implement the NGT guidelines.

Earlier on Thursday, the Bench, headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar had also asked the AAP-led Delhi government and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to file an affidavit by a senior most officer and inform it how directions with regard to waste management in the city were being implemented, particularly in respect to plastic.