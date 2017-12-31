NCB raids varsity campuses, arrests 4 students

In a major crackdown ahead of the New Year bash, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided several university campuses and arrested four students of the Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and Amity University for their alleged involvement in a narcotics supplying syndicate. The Bureau also seized 1.14 kg of charas (cannabis) and three lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) blot papers, which were to be supplied at party venues across the Capital.

The arrests and seizures were made by the Delhi zonal unit of the NCB, which has booked the four students under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Of the arrested men, two are students of the Hindu College while one each is from the JNU and Amity.

Senior NCB officers said arrestee Gaurav, a BA Economic (H) student of Hindu College, has been identified as the kingpin of the racket. "Initial probe has revealed that the drugs were being transported in from Himachal Pradesh by these students. Others have been identified as Aniruddh Mathur, MBA in Hospitality management, Amity, Tenzin Phunchog, MSc Physics, Hindu College, and Sam Mallick, MA Philosophy, JNU. They are all addicted to charas and used to get it from Gaurav," the officer said.

The arrested youths also told the NCB that abuse of drugs was rampant in the DU campus area. Now, based on the information given by the arrested students about drug peddlers and others involved in the racket, the NCB is raiding hideouts and the matter is being thoroughly probed, officials said.

"We are expecting a breakthrough. After receiving leads from the arrested students, more action will be taken. This will help us break the syndicates supplying drugs to reputed educational institutions at an altogether larger level," the officer added.

Expressing serious concerns over increasing drug abuse among college students, Rina Mitra, DG, NCB, said, "The NCB Delhi Unit began gathering intelligence inputs on drug peddling around campuses. On Thursday, the agency received information that 03 Nos of LSD blots will be shipped through DTDC courier services to Jaipur for New Year celebrations. The Delhi NCB then reached the DTDC office at Vijay Nagar and seized the consignment of 03 LSD blots," she said.

The Delhi Police said that ahead of the New Year's Eve, a special watch is being kept over consumption of illicit liquor, drugs, and other narcotic substances. The police will also ensure ample deployment near party places and pubs in the city, they said.

Despite several attempts, officials from none of the three universities responded to DNA's queries. However, student leaders expressed shock over the incident.

"This is a very shocking incident. A student's involvement with such a gang is serious. We, however, don't know the student personally," said Duggi Rala, General Secretary of JNU students union.

Daniyal Ubaidulllah, member of Hindu College students union, said, "The students from Hindu College who have been arrested do not deserve any support or advocacy from the union. If they have committed the act, then it's very good that action has been taken against them. It's for their good, the good of the college and the society as a whole."

