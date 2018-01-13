National level boxer found shot dead in Noida

A 27-year-old National-level boxer, Jitendra Mann, was found shot dead in his home at AVJ Heights in Surajpur, Greater Noida on Friday afternoon. Mann was a junior level boxer and represented India in 2006.

"We have been trying to call him for two days but were unable to reach him," said his brother, Devender Mann. "So we came to his house to check on him. We found it locked and contacted a cousin, who had a duplicate set of keys."

The cousin reached the house at around 2 pm, opened the door and was hot by a stench. "We found him in his room, lying on the floor in a pool of blood with bullet injuries. We immediately informed the police," Devender said.

Police reached the spot and sent the body for post mortem.

"The body has multiple bullet injuries. We have registered a First Information Report on the basis of a complaint filed by the deceased's brother under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. We are also scanning the CCTV footage," said Suniti, Superintendent Of Police (Rural), Gautam Budh Nagar.

Police believe the incident took place two days ago as Mann had not been to gym, where he worked, since January 10.