National Consumer Redressal Commission issues notice to Amrapali Group

The country's apex consumer forum National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) served a notice to Amrapali Sapphire Developers Pvt Ltd on Wednesday and asked them to file a reply by September 21.

The notice is based on a petition filed by Amrapali Sapphire Phase-1 Jan Welfare Society. This is a buyers' group which has taken up legal battle against Amrapali Builders for not completing the Noida Sector 45 project, Amrapali Sapphire- Phase 1, on time. To fight their case at NCDRC the team has engaged Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

General secretary of the Amrapali Sapphire Phase-1 Welfare Society Mr PK Gupta has said the project was launched by the builder in 2009. But even after eight years the project has been left incomplete by the builder, and many towers are devoid of the required number of lifts, proper fire fighting and sewage system.

A recent RTI filed in the Noida Authority has revealed that the builder owes Rs 121 crore to the authority as land dues. It is due to this that buyers are unable to get their flats registered.

Residents of this society had approached the UP Chief Minister and former Amrapali brand ambassador MS Dhoni and requested him to disassociate from the realty firm. Some even asked him to ask the group to complete the project.

The builder said the project got delayed because of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ban on construction on this and other 26 Noida projects. The ban was lifted only in 2015. But the fact is that there was no ban on construction however the tribunal had asked the authority to not to issue completion certificate.

Amrapali launched the housing project of 1,000 flats in 2009 spread over 40,000 square metres. The project has 2BHK, 3BHK, 4BHK and pent houses proposed to be delivered in 2011. Residents said the work was pending in laying of electricity cables, the pool, elevators, parking facility and basement, among other works.