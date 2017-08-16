Narendra Modi's speech spot becomes selfie hotspot

Many could be seen touching the ground with their forehead while others took selfies at the location where the PM had stood earlier

On an unusually hot and humid Tuesday morning, the stage was set at the 17th Century Red Fort to celebrate India's 71st Independence Day. Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech was over, the sweating crowds found their way to the ramparts of the monument to visit the spot where Modi had stood. In fact, many were seen touching the ground with their forehead.

As if this was not enough, the location suddenly turned into a hotspot for taking selfies.

Brothers Rajesh and Uttam, who had come a long way from Outer Delhi's Alipur to attend the parade, said they had come down to the Red Fort for the first time.

"It had been our wish to visit the monument and to see Modi for a long time. We are fortunate that we could stand where Modi stood. We will show the pictures at home. I touched the ground because I derive inspiration from him. He can save the nation from terrorism," said Uttam, 26.

Ayushi, 21, who lives in the Walled City, said she had come to see the parade along with her family and that said she will post her selfie on the social media.

Meanwhile, 3,500 children from 37 government school, who performed at the parade, jostled to greet the PM when his motorcade was leaving. Besides, 5,000 specially-abled students from these schools had also come to attend the parade.

Amid loud cheers, Modi broke the security cover and got out of his vehicle to meet the schoolchildren, many of whom were also dressed as Lord Krishna for the occasion of Janmashtami. Modi had started his speech on the note that it was a rare day for the country was celebrating both Independence Day and Janmashtami.

Divya, a student of Class VIII, who was dressed as Krishna, was exuberant as Modi had shook hands with her. "He shook hands with me and said I was a good girl," she said. Komal and Mansi of the same class could not believe Modi came close to them and told them that they must focus on their education.

The crowd soon swelled with children hankering to shake hands with the PM, prompting Modi's special security team to step in. Unfortunately, two young girls got crushed in this hullabaloo and had to be rushed to hospital.

"Ayesha and Usha of Classes IX and VII, respectively, from the SKV Daryaganj, were given water and taken to the nearest hospital in the ambulance stationed at the ground," said a teacher, requesting anonymity.

PM breaks security

