Musician beaten up by staff of south Delhi bar

Drama unfolded at a tony bar in south Delhi during the early hours on Saturday, after a group of singers/performers, who perform there, became embroiled in an argument with the management over a billing issue, which soon took a violent turn. However, police said FIRs were lodged by both parties, and that the case is being probed to ascertain their claims. Police also said the singer who was at the forefront of the argument misbehaved with a policeman, following which another case was registered against the group.

A police team reached the spot after receiving a call pertaining to the argument at Green Park and found out that a quarrel had taken place between Sahil Sharma, a singer at the bar, and the bar's manager over an issue related to the service and payment of food and drinks.

Taking the matter to social media, Sharma wrote on his Facebook wall, "Somehow, there was a misunderstanding with the food and drinks orders. Still ready to pay extra because we wanted to leave, Mayank (a friend) asked for the bill again. But this time, a bartender came and started arguing heatedly with him (Mayank). I walked over and the only thing I heard was the bartender, named Harpal, saying, 'Tu bahar toh chal'. I tried to calm him down, but he started getting physical with both of us. I asked the manager (Anil Bisht) to sort out the situation. He did nothing. The guy proceeded to grab my throat".

Two bouncers intervened and started pushing the men around. "These bouncers dragged me down four flights head first. It didn't stop there. They paused at each flight to deliver blind kicks and punches thoughout. I have multiple injuries all over my body, which is now certified by a government hospital. I have stitches on my head," Sharma mentioned on his Facebook wall.

Chinmoy Biswal, Additional DCP (South), said cross FIRs were registered against both parties. "After listening to both parties, a case has been registered against Harpal Singh and others, on the complaint of Sahil Sharma. On Singh's complaint, a cross case was also registered against Sharma and others," he said.