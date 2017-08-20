Mother, daughter found dead in train coaches

The incident came to fore when one of the attendants went to the yard and got on the Mahananda Express train that was parked there to use the toilet

The bodies of a mother-daughter duo was found lying in two different coaches of a train that was parked at a yard near Shahadra railway station on Friday night. Police suspect that the duo was drugged to death as they found signs of frothing. However, an angle of suicide is also being probed. This was less than a week after senior railway officers and RPF officers claimed that crime in railways has been drastically conrtrolled following adequate measures.

The incident came to fore when one of the attendants went to the yard and got on the Mahananda Express train that was parked there to use the toilet. As per police, he found the bodies lying in coach S3 and S4 and alerted senior officers, who then called up the police.

The women were identified as Maya (50) and her daughter Nishu (30). "The local intelligence helped in identifying the two women. Both are residents of Bulandshehar in UP. Signs of frothing were found on both the bodies, and they have been sent for post-mortem," said a senior RPF officer.