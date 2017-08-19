Most of the student bodies protest only for headlines: Prakash Javadekar

Javadekar said that 'anti-nationalist' bodies can be identified by the slogans they raise

Protests by student bodies other than Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) are only to create headlines as most of them are never ready to hold a dialogue with the government, said Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Human Resource Development, on Friday.

"ABVP is the only organisation which thinks about the nation first and that makes it different from others," he said speaking on the occasion of the launch of special issue of RSS-affiliate ABVP's monthly magazine at the Constitution club in New Delhi.

He added that as HRD minister he is always ready to listen to the issues and thoughts of all the students. Attacking left-affiliate students organisations, Javadekar said, that a "nationalist" and an "anti-nationalist" organisation can be identified with the kind of slogans they raise.

"The ABVP use slogans like 'Dilli ho ya Guwahati, apna desh apni mati' and 'alag bhasha alag bhesh, phir bhi apna ek desh'. Whereas, the slogans of some organisations be like 'Bharat tere tukdey hongey, Inshallah, Inshallah' and 'Afzal hum sharminda ha, tere qatil zinda hai". This is the difference between nationalist and anti-nationalist organisations."

He, however, refrained from mentioning the name of any student organisation but his remarks apparently referred to the February 9, 2016 controversy at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) when ''anti-national" slogans were allegedly raised during an event to mark the death anniversary of Afzal Guru who was given death sentence for his role in the 2001 Parliament attack.

The HRD Minister said that it is wrong to call ABVP as the student wing of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) as it existed much before the party was formed.

"The existence of ABVP dates back to the time when only Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) existed. RSS is like the Sun with all the other organisations revolving around it as its rays," Javadekar stated.