Most govt buildings in Gurugram don't have fire safety document

It may seem surprising but most government buildings in Gurugram, including the mini-secretariat, do not have a fire no-objection certificate (NOC). Keeping in mind the recent tragedy at Mumbai's Kamala mills, which claimed 14 lives, those who have still not procured their fire NOCs need to beware.

In a reply to an RTI application, it was revealed that of the 18 government buildings in Gurugram, only two had fire NOCs. The list includes not just the secretariat but also the office of the commissioner of police, civil hospitals, new court complex, and all the government schools and colleges. These institutions see a footballs of hundreds or even thousands of people and without a fire NOC, people are certainly at a risk.

The authorities, who are completely aware of the prevailing situation, seem to be hardly bothered. In a recently conducted mock drill in connection with response in disaster situations, it was suggested to the authorities concerned to procure fire NOCs.

Speaking to DNA, Vinay Pratap, DC Gurugram, said: "During preparations for the Earthquake Mega Mock Drill on December 21, we did a fire safety audit of the government buildings and realised that a few buildings did not have the fire NOC. We have asked the senior fire safety officer to conduct fire safety audit of all buildings, including mini-secretariat, within three months."

DEFAULTERS' LIST