'Molestor' stabs victim's father to death

In a horrific development in an already sordid tale, a man accused of molestation allegedly stabbed the victim's father to death in the Amar Colony area of Delhi on Friday. The incident took place in front of a crowd but not even a single person came forward to help, once again highlighting the apathy of the city's residents.

Balkaran Yadav was arrested in 2013 in relation to a molestation case filed by the victim's father, Hariprasad (name changed), 50, a roadside vendor. He had been out on bail since November 2014. The case is under trial.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10 pm. Head Constable Jitendra of the Okhla police station was on patrol duty when he reached near the Modi Mill flyover and saw a few people chasing a man, who had a huge blood-stained knife in his hand. Jitender caught hold of this person, who told him that his name was Balkaran Yadav. It was later revealed that he stabbed Hariprasad as many as 24 times.

"He was apprehended from the location. It was later revealed that Yadav stabbed Hariprasad near the Kalicharan camp. The deceased used to sell moong daal near the flyover," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-east) Romil Baaniya said.

Hariprasad's relatives claimed that he was attacked earlier as well, soon after he filed the molestation case. Also, the family was threatened a month ago and had informed the police in this regard. Reportedly, this is the third murder in the south-east district in the last 10 days.

Hetram, a relative of Hariprasad, said: "He was beaten up after filing of the case as well. The accused is a local criminal, who used to pass lewd remarks at Hariprasad's daughter and molested her. The family was pressurised to take back the complaint. They were threatened just a month ago."

"Yadav and his men have been harassing us for a long time. We suspect that other people are also involved in the killing of my father. Since Yadav came out on bail, my father was threatened many times," said one of Hariprasad's daughters. He has three daughters.

Meanwhile in another incident, a 30-year-old man was killed inside a temple in Ambedkar Nagar, south-east Delhi, late on Thursday night. Permal had sustained stab injuries and was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he succumbed to his injuires. A case of murder has been registered, and three people, identified as R Sriniwas, R Shekhar, and R Nateshan, have been arrested in this regard.

