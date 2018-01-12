Missing JNU student returns home safe

A day after mystery surrounded the whereabouts of the missing JNU day-scholar, police said the youth returned home on Thursday morning.

Police said the youth had first gone to his home in Ghaziabad and then rushed to Patna for “Ganga Snan” (holy dip in the Ganges) after his female friend caught him in conversation with another girl.

The disappearance had caused a sensation as another JNU student Najeeb Ahmed who had gone missing in October 2016, and is yet to be found.

The youth, Mukul Jain, is a day-scholar at JNU and is pursuing his PhD from the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) under a co-guide from JNU’s School of Life Sciences.

Police said that Jain lives with his family in Ghaziabad and had not returned home since Monday. It was a day later that his family reported the matter to the police that he was missing and a complaint was submitted at Vasant Kunj police station.

Initial investigations showed that the Jain was last seen exiting the East gate of JNU premises on Monday, but did not reach home.

“He returned home during the early hours on Thursday, Family also informed the police and Jain himself apologised to senior officers for disappearing so suddenly. He said he had gone to Patna to apologise to his female friend,” a police officer said.