Misleading affidavit: High Court summons edu principal secy

The Delhi High Court on Thursday summoned the Principal Secretary Education Department, government of Delhi and Deputy Directorate of Education for filing a misleading affidavit in the court.

A bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Najmi Waziri held that the contents of contents of the affidavit are contrary not just to the affidavit filed before the court by the Principal Secretary, Education on May 29, 2017, but also seems to be an attempt to overcome directions issued b this court in the present petition from time to time.

The order comes after the High Court had directed around 500 private schools to refund the excess fees that they had charged from the students. But as they failed to do so following which Advocate Ashok Agarwal moved the court stating this as a contempt of the court.

The directions by the Delhi High Court to refund the excess fees came after a petition filed by an NGO Social Jurists, through advocate Ashok Agarwal, which had alleged that schools hiked the fees "unreasonably" but failed to pay the salaries of the teaching and non-teaching staff as per the pay panel recommendations.

The court also directed the Principal Secretary to file an affidavit on this behalf and shall include but not be limited to the details of special inspections carried out by the Directorate of Education pursuant to the said affidavit of the Principal Secretary.

The HC also directed Viresh Kumar Gaur, author of the said affidavit to remain present in the court on August 16.