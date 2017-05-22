Mishra seeks help for 'Let's Clean AAP' project

Appealing to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and volunteers to remove the corrupt people at the helm, ousted Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra said on Sunday that he was launching a 'Let's Clean AAP' project.

Mishra also alleged that Russia tours of AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh were funded by a person related to a company that is facing a probe in a Rs-400 scam.

"Is Kejriwal aware of Sheetal Singh? Does he know that Sheetal own a business of high-security registration plates? Does he know that a Rs 400-crore registration plate scam is being investigated? Is he aware that Sheetal has direct connection with the accused companies? Does he know that the companies whose projects were cancelled in our 49-day government are being continued in our current tenure? I hope that Kejriwal will answer my questions," he said.

Denying Mishra's charges, Sheetal Singh later said that she was neither the Director nor the stakeholder in any of these companies.

The matter of high-security number plates is currently being probed by the Anti-Corruption Branch.

Dismissing Mishra's allegations, Delhi government spokesperson Nagender Sharma said the sacked minister had been given a horribly wrong script.

Inviting former India Against Corruption (IAC) volunteers to help him make AAP "corruption and Kejriwal-free", Mishra also apologised to ex-AAP leaders Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan. "I was blinded then. I was working on the directions of Kejriwal and I am responsible for their ouster, he said.

Reacting to Mishra's apology, Yadav said: "I would like to know if this apology is out of remorse or revenge."