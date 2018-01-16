Minor girl sexually assaulted by maulvi

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a teacher inside a madrasa in Barola village of Sector 49, Noida on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Sabha Karim (28), a maulvi, allegedly assaulted the girl who had gone to study at the madrasa.

“According to the complaint filed by the minor’s father, he stated that on Saturday his daughter had gone to study at the madrasa and she was alone in the room. Karim, finding her alone, tried to force himself on the girl. When she tried to stop him and raise an alarm, Karim thrashed her and even threatened to kill her if she disclosed anything about the incident to anyone,” said Arun Kumar, Superintendent of Police (City), Gautam Budh Nagar.

The girl narrated the ordeal to her parents when she reached home, police said. The accused is also a distant cousin of the minor girl. Karim has been on the run since the incident took place.

“On the basis of the complaint, we have registered a case under sections 376 (rape) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) 2012. A team has been formed to nab him and his whereabouts are being traced,” Kumar added.

Police said the girl had been going to the madrasa from the last three months. However, nothing of this sort had occurred with her previously. The maulvi had been teaching and living inside the madrasa for the past few years.

DISTANT COUSIN