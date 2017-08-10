Minor files PIL to save park in her locality

It has been over two weeks since 7-year-old Navya Singh has not been able to play at a nearby park due to the construction work of a community hall started by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Distressed by this, Navya on Wednesday filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Delhi High Court seeking to restrain the authorities from constructing a multi-storey community hall inside the Hanuman Mandir park at sector 8, Rohini.

"My teacher said that I should go to the park and play. But due to the construction work, I can't go there," Navya told DNA.

While pulling up the DDA, the court on Wednesday put a stay on the construction of the community hall and sought a justification from the authorities stating it was playing with tax payers' money.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Harishankar also issued notice to the office of the Lieutenant Governor, DDA and North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on the plea and sought their responses on the issue. The court also asked the concerned authorities if they had taken a No Objection Certificate (NoC) from the residents to convert the park into a community hall.

The petition, filed by the minor, through her father Advocate Deepak Singh, contended that his daughter, other children and residents of the locality are severely affected and aggrieved by the illegal decision of the DDA to construct a multi- storied Community Hall inside the park, thereby destroying the 30-year-old park.

The petition also said that the decision of the DDA is a clear example of 'poor planning' and wastage of public money as there is another air-conditioned community hall within a distance of 50 metres.

The court also sought details of the amount spent on construction of the open gym in the park and why was it necessary for the DDA to construct the community centre in that park thereby fixing the next date to September 18.