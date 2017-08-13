Mercedes rams into car, injures ex-Tihar DG's driver

The driver working for a former Tihar Director General was injured when a Mercedes rammed into his Swift car, at Kasturba Gandhi Marg in New Delhi during the early hours on Saturday.

Police said that the 19-year-old driver of the Mercedes was in an inebriated state when he rammed into the Swift.

The incident took place around 12.10 am when the driver of the Swift car, that belonged to the ex-DG of Tihar, Ajay Agarwal, was driving towards New Delhi Railway station to pick someone up.

According to the police, Mahipal was driving the Swift on KG Marg when the Mercedes came speeding from the opposite side and crashed into him.

"A case was registered on the statement of Mahipal and the Mercedes driver, Dhruv Bagla, was arrested. Bagla, accompanied by his friend Karan Singh, was driving from Connaught Place's Outer Circle towards Kasturba Gandhi Marg when they were flagged by the police at a picket. Since they were drunk, Bagla slowed the car and then suddenly accelerated as they reached near the picket. However, as Bagla tried to jump the red light, he ended up ramming into the Swift car that was heading towards Ranjit Singh flyover. Both the cars came to a halt after ramming into the divider," said a senior police officer.

A PCR call was made after which all the three, Mahipal, Bagla and Singh were taken to a hospital. Medical examination confirmed that Bagla and his friend were under the influence of alcohol.

Bagla was arrested and later released on bail, police added.