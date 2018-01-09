Max Hospital had no record of time of death of twins: Police report

Delhi Police on Monday filed a status report in its ongoing probe over the alleged medical negligence where a premature baby was wrongly declared dead

at Shalimar Bagh Max hospital before a court here. The court directed that the investigation be conducted expeditiously.

The Finance Commissioner will continue the second hearing on the matter on Tuesday. In the previous hearing, the Commissioner had given a nod to resume the hospital services.

"Considering the facts of the case, IO shall probe the matter from all angles and shall do the same expeditiously," Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Malik said. The Investigating Officer (IO) stated they are awaiting the report from the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) and they have already recorded statements of the concerned persons. He further stated that he has given a request letter and reminder to DMC to file their report at the earliest.

During the investigation, the police claimed that hospital's death register had only the time of birth of the two infants mentioned and not the time of their death. The police said a copy of the FIR has been sent to the DMC.

Police further said the post-mortem has been conducted and the final report regarding the cause of death would be ascertained after getting an opinion from the histopathology department of the Safdarjung Hospital.

The IO informed the court the statement of concerned persons has been recorded, following which the matter was listed for February 26.

The Delhi government on December 8 had cancelled the license of the hospital's branch in Shalimar Bagh for wrongly declaring a baby dead. A preliminary report submitted by a panel of doctors to the Delhi government had found the hospital guilty of not having followed the prescribed medical norms in dealing with a pair of newborn twins.

The three-member panel had submitted the report after scrutinising the hospital records and meeting with the concerned staff. After the infant's death, the investigation into the alleged medical negligence case was transferred from the northwest district police to the Crime Branch.

The authorities had then approached Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to look into the cancellation order. The Finance Commissioner is a statutory post and the incumbent on this post exercises the powers of the L-G/ Chief Commissioner, delegated under various statues.