Master of the past takes group on heritage walk

Delhi consists of three world heritage sites, 174 national protected monuments and over hundreds of state-protected monuments and several unprotected and lesser-known monuments. The city is peppered with several ancient mosques, baolis, havelis, walls, gateways, forts, gardens, and roads. And we walk past most of these—oblivious to all the hidden beauty. However, 33-year-old Vikramjit Singh Rooprai, a heritage activist and history enthusiast, has taken audiences on a memorable ride into the glorious past of the city through various heritage walks.

Rooprai has been instrumental in breaking misconceptions that surround certain historical events. On Sunday, he organised a day-long trip for 25 enthusiasts to 10 historic gurdwaras in the city. The walk started from Rakaj Ganj Gurudwara. While walking the participants through the route, Rooprai spoke, and educated, them about the origin, and architectural style of each gurudwara.

"We need to know more about each other in order to understand each other better. We should sift fact from fiction to ensure all religious communities co-exist in harmony." said Faiza Warda, a participant of the heritage walk.

Majnu ka Tilla Gurudwara, situated in New Aruna Nagar Colony, was the first gurudwara to be built in Delhi. A man named Majnu would ferry people across the Yamuna river in order for them to perform their service to God. His devotion prompted Guru Nanak to stay there. In the years that followed, Majnu ka Tilla Gurudwara was built in dedication to Guru Nanak.

"Before taking participants on any kind of heritage walk, I ensure I visit that particular place. Also, I have a rule of taking a round outside the premises of the monument before entering it, in order to observe everything," said Rooprai, who is also president of the Youth for Heritage Foundation.