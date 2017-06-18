Manish Sisodia asks L-G to replace DIP chief

Sisodia wrote a letter to the L-G telling him about how he issued a directive to Sarangi on May 25 on placing hoardings and to run a campaign for creating awareness about dengue and chikungunya.

In a fresh attack on the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) chief Jayadev Sarangi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has asked Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to replace Sarangi, as he failed to carry out a campaign on dengue and chikungunya.

Sisodia wrote a letter to the L-G telling him about how he issued a directive to Sarangi on May 25 on placing hoardings and to run a campaign for creating awareness about dengue and chikungunya. "He hasn't taken any steps and it is extremely serious as we are in the middle of the dengue and chikungunya season," Sisodia writes.

According to party sources, Sisodia also mentioned that at a time when the L-G himself has been involved in taking initiatives and all the agencies are trying their best to coordinate, the DIP officer seemed to have no interest in creating awareness about the issue. The sources added that Sisodia asked the L-G to replace such an 'incompetent officer'. He also requested the L-G to either replace him with a more sincere officer or get the campaign on dengue and chikungunya done by him.

This is the second time Sisodia has voiced his wish to remove Sarangi. In the first week of this month, he directed Chief Secretary MM Kutty to replace Sarangi with another officer, as the latter's department had failed to arrange a Facebook Live event for him.