Man throws stick at Tiwari in Bawana, flees

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi unit President, MP Manoj Tiwari was "attacked" by an unidentified person on Saturday evening, while he was addressing a public rally in Bawana. The area is gearing up for Assembly by-elections, scheduled for August 23.

Tiwari had gone to Bawana as part of the campaign trail. Accompanied by local leaders, including party candidate Ved Prakash, he had held a 'baithak' around 8 pm. As many as 5,000 people were in attendance. According to district president Neel Daman Khatry, a man suddenly threw a wooden stick at Tiwari.

The accused managed to flee from the spot, taking advantage of the darkness. "We suspect it to be the handiwork of our rivals, who are riled up because of their impending defeat. Some rogue element did it. Our opponents are unable to comprehend that they have lost the elections even before the results are out. So, they are resorting to such cheap tactics," Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, senior police officers said a case has been registered in this regard and efforts are being made to identify the miscreants. "We are checking the video recordings of the meet and also the CCTV footage from the area. The accused will be arrested soon. Frequent raids are being conducted to nab the culprits," a senior officer said.