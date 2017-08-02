Man stabs wife over suspected affair

On finding his wife in a compromising position with another man, a husband first took her out for a treat and later stabbed her to death in South Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area. The accused, Vinod alias Binni, was nabbed within eight hours of committing the crime.

According to police, Santoshi married Vinod a year back. On Monday evening, Vinod first took his wife to the INA market where he purchased the knife at a shop. Later the two had a gala time over drinks and dinner. Santoshi did not suspect anything, and didn't have the slightest hint that she would be soon murdered by her husband.

"Vinod told police that on Monday when he came home he saw her in a compromising position with an unknown person. He thought of teaching her a lesson and decided to kill her," said Ishwar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South.

Santoshi was stabbed five times outside Gate number -1 of Thyagraj Stadium. Vinod had checked if she was dead, before throwing the knife down and fleeing. Police carried out a raid at his residence when he was out. He escaped to his cousin's house in Mundka and was later arrested from Outer Delhi.

Santoshi was earlier married to man named Ram Babu with whom she had six children. Babu died due to an illness, after which she married Vinod.