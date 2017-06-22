Man stabs wife over 30 times, critically injures 15-yr-old son

A man killed his wife by stabbing her more than 30 times at their home in Northeast Delhi's Dilshad Garden locality on Wednesday morning, possibly after a heated argument, the police said. She had fatal wounds on her face, neck and stomach, besides other body parts.

The couple's 15-year-old son was critically injured as he tried to rescue his mother. He is undergoing treatment. His 9-year-old brother, who was away at their grandparent's place, luckily escaped.

The police said that the man, identified as 43-year-old Vinod Bisht, stabbed Rekha Bisht in her abdomen. When she tried to raise an alarm, he further stabbed her over 30 times, on her face, neck, chest, waist, hands and head.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdra) Nupur Prasad said that the woman's body had 11 injuries and more than 25 stab wounds.

The officer said that the murder prima facie seemed to be a fallout of a heated argument, but added that the case was being probed from all possible angles.

Neighbours told the police that they heard loud noises from the house but refrained themselves from interfering. They then called the police after which the woman was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. A crime and forensics team also visited the spot to collect evidence.