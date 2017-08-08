Man slits wife's throat in front of kids

The woman, identified as Minakshi, had come to her maternal home in Gautampuri for Raksha Bandhan.

A man allegedly murdered his 30-year-old wife on Saturday by smashing her face with an LPG cylinder before slitting her throat in front of their sons, aged 10 and 4 years. The accused suspected the victim of having an illicit relationship. He has been arrested.

The incident took place in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area. The woman, identified as Minakshi, had come to her maternal home in Gautampuri for Raksha Bandhan. Police said the man, Praveen, first smashed her face with an LPG cylinder and then slit her throat.

"The woman's body had multiple injury marks and deep cuts on her neck and head. Her body was sent for post-mortem and her husband was arrested from the spot. Questioning revealed that Praveen suspected Minakshi of having an illicit affair and the couple used to have frequent arguments over this, which often turned violent," a senior police officer said.

Praveen, a driver by profession, was living in a rented house in Molarband village of Badarpur. Police said the couple had been married for the last 12 years. DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said the police have registered a case of murder under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 and the matter is being probed. "Statements of the children and other family members are being recorded. A crime and forensics team has collected evidence from the the spot," Baaniya said.