Man shot dead, friend injured after fight between friends

A 30-year-old man was shot dead while his friend was injured after a fight broke out between them and their friends owing to financial disputes in Outer Delhi's Khanjawala area late on Thursday night. The accused men have been identified and police teams have been formed to nab them.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10:30 pm at the residence of a person identified as Kuldeep, who is the friend of the deceased and injured, in Ladpur area. The police were informed about two persons having gunshot wounds being admitted at the Savitri Hospital.

When the police reached the hospital, they were informed that one of them was declared dead on arrival, whereas the other was injured."The deceased was identified as Nitin (30) while the injured as Himanshu (33). The deceased and the accused were known to each other," said MN Tiwari, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer.

Kuldeep and Sandeep, both friends of Nitin and Himanshu were sitting at home when another friend Sandeep alias Sonu and Virender also came to his house to enquire about Nitin and Himanshu."Kuldeep and Sandeep sensing the conflict between friends tried to pacify Sonu and Virender and asked them to go back home and not create an uncomfortable situation since all of them were friends. After this Sonu and Virender left the house," added Tiwari.

Later on, Nitin and Himanshu came to Kuldeep's house. There is a possibility that Virender knew that Himanshu and Nitin had come to Kuldeep's house and hence they also reached his residence again after which an altercation took place and they fired at Nitin and Himanshu. The accused persons, Sonu and Virender are absconding.

A case under sections of murder, attempt to murder and arms act has been registered at Khanjawala Police Station. Further investigations are underway.