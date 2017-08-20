Man registers false case of son's abduction to pay off load

Raghav registered a complaint at Sahibabad police station on Friday stating that his 21-year-old son Nikhil was kidnapped and a ransom of Rs 30 lakh was demanded, Singh said.

A man who was under constant pressure by his relatives to pay back a sum of money he had borrowed from them, allegedly registered a false case of his son's abduction in Ghaziabad, in a bid to save face. The accused, identified as Dheeraj Raghav, is posted in Shakur Basti in Delhi as a superintendent in the Railways, said Assistant Superintendent of Police Anoop Singh.

Raghav registered a complaint at Sahibabad police station on Friday stating that his 21-year-old son Nikhil was kidnapped and a ransom of Rs 30 lakh was demanded, Singh said. He presented a concocted story on how his son was kidnapped while on his Scooty, and that he had to pay Rs 30 lakh to the abductors after receiving their threats on calls.

On the basis of the complaint, police monitored CCTV footage of Karan Gate police post, the spot where Raghav's son was allegedly kidnapped and dragged into a van, as stated in the complaint. However, the footage showed that Nikhil parked his Scooty at a certain place and then left after a while. There were no signs of abduction in the video, police said.

After a detailed probe, they found that Raghav had borrowed Rs 30 lakh from his relatives for the construction of his house in Delhi's Ashok Nagar, a couple of months ago. Now his relatives were demanding their money back. To get rid of the burden of the payment, he devised the plan, Singh said. After a firm interrogation of the father-son duo on Saturday, they confessed they had borrowed money to construct a house and now their relatives were mounting pressure on them to get back the loan, Singh said.

An FIR under appropriate sections of IPC will be lodged against them for misguiding the police, and legal action will be initiated, he added.