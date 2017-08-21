Man kills neighbour for recording his misdeeds on video

A man stabbed his 23-year-old neighbour to death in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area on Saturday, after the youth made a video of him and his brothers taking a bath in the open and making inappropriate gestures at women. Locals said the video had gone viral in the area and the accused wanted revenge.

The deceased was identified as Suraj. His family members told the police that their neighbour's three sons used to bathe in the open and make lewd gestures at women in the neighbourhood.

"Suraj and some other residents objected but the three brothers did not pay any heed. Finally, Suraj recorded a video of them to show it to the police. A number of people in the locality also saw the video. Then one of the brothers, Neeraj, killed my husband," Tara, wife of the deceased, said. The couple has three children.

Additional DCP (south) Chinmoy Biswal said when a police team reached the spot, they could see the blood marks on the street. "The injured was declared brought dead at the AIIMS trauma centre. He had had an argument with the accused before the incident. Based on the statements of eye witnesses and brother of the deceased, a case of murder has been registered," he said.

Biswal added that later, accused Neeraj was arrested while a search was launched for his brothers Ankit and Jeetu, who are currently absconding. "Suraj's body was sent for post-mortem and later handed over to the family. CCTV footage from the vicinity is being checked," the police said.