Man killed after asking drunk men to leave

More than nine months after the Delhi Government declared a ban on public consumption of alcohol, a man was killed and his brother critically injured, when they objected to a group of men who were allegedly consuming alcohol in front of their house in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Thursday night.

Following the killing, local residents staged a protest against the police and government demanding tighter law and order arrangements and also vandalised a DTC bus on Friday.

The incident took place when two brothers, identified as Tarun and Durgesh, spotted a few men consuming alcohol in front of their house. According to the police, on hearing the ruckus and noise, the duo located the group and Tarun approached them asking them to leave.

"This sparked an argument between the youth and Tarun, which soon turned violent. Seeing Tarun involved in a fight, his brother Durgesh also rushed to the spot and cried for help. Fearing that neighbours would soon gather, one of the accused took out a knife and stabbed Tarun multiple times. The group also thrashed Durgesh brutally and seeing the two brothers collapse, they fled," said a senior police officer.

Both the men were taken to a nearby hospital where 26-year-old Tarun was declared brought dead. Durgesh's condition is said to be stable. Police said that they have arrested one of the accused while efforts to nab the others are underway. The protesters calmed down only after senior police officers promised speedy investigations.

WHAT THE LAW SAYS