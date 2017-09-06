Man jailed, fined Rs57L for power theft

In West Delhi, the Special Court of Electricity - Dwarka, has convicted one Om Prakash, for distributing stolen electricity to over 700 consumers in Bakkarwala, Nangloi

In West Delhi, the Special Court of Electricity - Dwarka, has convicted one Om Prakash, for distributing stolen electricity to over 700 consumers in Bakkarwala, Nangloi. He has been sentenced to two-year’s Simple Imprisonment (SI) and levied a penalty of Rs 57 lakh.

Similarly, in the East Delhi case, the Special Court of Karkardooma, has convicted one Shiv Mangal, a resident of Seelampur, East Delhi of power-theft. He was caught stealing over 30 KW by way of direct theft for industrial purposes. BSES’ inspection team was accompanied by Delhi Police. Subsequently, a power-theft bill of Rs 1.24 lakh was raised, which the accused did not pay.

According to the order of Additional Session Judge Naveen Arora, Special Court of Electricity, Dwarka the records proved by the complainant (BSES), the convict was by-passing the meter for 20 days on an average in a month and was running the meter for 10 days only. For this, he was getting a monthly bill of around Rs 1 lakh , meaning that for the remaining 20 days, the convict was committing electricity theft.

“He caused loss of Rs 2 lakh per month to the complainant (BSES). His actual liability for one year would come to Rs 48 lakhs, which is a big loss to the exchequer of the company, causing burden to the overall society,” the order said.