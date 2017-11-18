Man held with fake notes worth ‘Rs 7 lakh’

The currency was being pumped in through Malda, West Bengal and Nepal and alter circulate in Delhi, UP and Bihar.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a man in possession of counterfeit currency in denomination of Rs 2,000 notes amounting to around Rs 7 lakh rupees. The currency was being pumped in through Malda, West Bengal and Nepal and alter circulate in Delhi, UP and Bihar.

The accused Kashid said that he has been indulging in transportation and circulation of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) for the last 15 years. Kashid told the police that after demonetisation in 2016, supply of FICN had stopped but from the last four to five months, the supply of counterfeit currency has once again pumped up.

The currency is pumped through bordering states and being adjacent to neighbouring countries Malda has become hub of FICN. The accused stated that many persons in Malda are indulging in the circulation of FICN.

Recently the NIA also apprehended a resident of Malda with FICN worth about Rs 9 lakhs. He also revealed that he procured the supply of FICN from a person from a neighbouring country who delivers the consignment at the border, by throwing the consignment packet above the wire fencing.