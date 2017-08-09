Man, girl survive after jumping in front of moving train

A 10-year-old girl, along with a 24-year-old man, attempted to commit suicide by jumping in front of a moving train near Narela railway station in Rohini, on the day of Raksha Bandhan, on Monday.

Police said that while the man lost both his legs in the accident, the girl also sustained critical injuries. However, both of them survived.

According to the police, the matter was reported late on Monday, when locals spotted the duo jumping in front of a moving train, and then alerted the police.

The duo was then taken to a hospital and were found to be living near each other's residences in Narela area. Their families were then approached and informed about the matter.

"A primary probe has revealed that the girl and the man were known to each other for the past few months. Their statement will be recorded once they are in a stable condition. The family of the girl has also alleged that their girl was taken by the man to the railway track. Efforts to ascertain these allegations are still being made," said a senior police officer.