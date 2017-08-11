Man gets 7-year RI for raping ailing relative

"Absence of injury on the private part of the victim does not falsify the case of rape nor constitutes as evidence of consent", a Delhi court has observed while sentencing a man to seven years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting his relative who was under his care on her path to recovery from chicken pox.

While imposing a fine of Rs 15,000 on the convict, Additional Sessions Judge Sanjiv Jain also sentenced him to two years of imprisonment under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code.

In her complaint, the victim, who was working as a maid in the Kothis at New Friends, had alleged that she was staying with her cousin's husband while her parents had gone to their native village.

The victim was brought to the accused' house on March 20, 2016 and he was helping her recover from chicken pox. She also said that the accused applied milk on her body but till then he did not have any evil intentions.

On March 26, 2016, the accused outraged the modesty of the victim by touching her chest for which she rebuked him. But on the intervening night of March 28 and March 29, the accused raped her by gagging her mouth. He also threatened to kill her if she confessed about the incident to her parents or anyone else.

The victim finally registered a complaint with the police on March 29 when the accused threatened her that he would break the door if she did not open it.

The accused, however, refused all the allegations levelled on him and said that he was falsely implicated as he had advised her not to go out to meet her boyfriend.

The court observed that it is true that in the forensic examination, blood, semen were not detected in the exhibits of the victim and the MLC does not show any injury on the prosecutrix but it is not necessary that every incident of rape must result to injuries.

"It is not necessary that every sexual intercourse would result into emission of semen. Even simple penetration would constitute the offence of rape," the court said.

The court held that the Indian society is conservative and therefore a young unmarried woman will not put her reputation in peril by alleging falsely about forcible sexual assault.

Penalty

The accused was held guilty of the offences punishable under section 354 (assault), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code