Man electrocuted to death but cops not convinced

A 35-year old man, who was out for an evening walk with his friend died under mysterious circumstances on Monday evening in Outer Delhi. The cause of death could not be ascertained. According to the police, the incident took place around 7pm in Rohini Sector 20 area.

Officers reveal that the police was called and informed that a man had died due to electrocution. However, when they reached the location Sanjay was found lying with froth coming from his mouth. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. The deceased’s family members claimed that he died due to electrocution. On the other hand due to the froth, the police suspect snake bite could also be a reason behind his death.