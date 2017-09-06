Man booked for molesting stepdaughter

The 13-year-old victim told the police that her stepfather molested her and tried to rape her during midnight on August 30

Gurugram police have arrested a man on Sunday night for allegedly molesting and sexually assaulting his minor stepdaughter.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 1:30 am on August 30, but the FIR was lodged by the girl only on Sunday, thereafter the police arrested the accused.

The 13-year-old victim told the police that her stepfather molested her and tried to rape her during midnight on August 30.She added that she used to sleep with her mother and other siblings on the bed, while her stepfather used to sleep on the floor.

At midnight, the accused went up to the bed and started touching her private parts and allegedly began molesting her. In the meantime, her mother woke up and rescued her daughter from her husband. The accused was then immediately thrown out of the house thereafter.

According to the girl's statement, she spoke about this incident to her grandmother who then advised her to approach the police to lodge an FIR against her stepfather. As a result, she approached the police on Sunday.

The family of the victim lives in a rented home in Laxman Vihar, Gurugram. She has four siblings, which include two daughters of her stepfather too. The victim is a student of Class IX in a government school near her home.

The police confirmed that the 45-year-old accused originally belongs to Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. He works as a labourer in a private company in Sector 23, Gurugram.

On receiving the complaint, the girl has been sent for medical examination. An FIR has been lodged under Section 8 of POSCO Act at Sector 9A police station.

"We have arrested the accused from Laxman Vihar area on the day the FIR was lodged. In the course of investigation he has confessed his guilt. He has been produced in a city court on Monday. The magistrate has remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days as of now," said the investigating officer Krishan Kumar.