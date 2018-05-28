Man attacked by three minors, accused held in North West Delhi

A group of unidentified youths attacked a 27-year-old man in North West Delhi's Shakurpur area. The incident took place in the crowded place and the police have apprehended three juveniles in the case. According to the police, the reason behind the incident was personal enmity.

According to the police, the incident came to light when they got a PCR call regarding the incident in which the caller said that the person was attacked with swords and knife by some person in the Shakurpur area of Netaji Subash Place. The police team reached the spot and the victim was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh who lived with his family in Shakurpur area. The incident happened in between 8.30 to 9.30 pm on Saturday when the deceased was returning home from the market after some youths started chasing him holding blunt objects in their hand. The deceased tried everything to save himself from entering the shops to hide but to no avail. Rakesh was attacked by them who later fled the spot. Though the incident took place in the crowded marketplace, the deceased did not get help from anyone.

The police started their investigation and several persons were questioned and the CCTV cameras were scanned. Soon the police team got a breakthrough in the case. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Aslam Khan said that they have apprehended three juveniles in the case. "During questioning the accused claimed that the reason was personal enmity," said the DCP.

The police claimed that the case is being investigated from several angles including a love angle. It is been suspected that the accused had information about deceased visiting the market. "After the investigation, we can come up with the conclusive answer," said the police officer.