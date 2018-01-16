Man arrested for stealing cop's uniform, threatening security guards

When security guards of a media organisation in film city deflated a man's car's tyres, the man who felt outraged stole a policeman's uniform from a nearby police chowki and barged into their office to threaten the security in-charge and other senior level officers on Monday morning. The man was arrested and sent to jail.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Laxman (31), who runs a food outlet in Delhi, and allegedly stole a chowki in-charge's uniform, and then barged into India Today office.

"The incident took place at around 7 am when Laxman reached film city and tried to drive out his car, which he had parked outside the office of a news channel on Thursday. Suspecting him of stealingthe car, the guards deflated the tyres," said Anil Kumar Shai, Station House Officer, Sector- 20 Police Station.

Later, the man started arguing with the guards and threatened to inform the police. However, after some time Laxman said he will himself go to the police to inform them about the incident.

"As he reached the film city chowki, he found a room vacant where a police uniform was hung. He wore the uniform and pretended to be a cop, and barged into the office of news channel to threaten the security in-charge and other officers. However, the guards identified him and handed him over to the police," Shai added.

Police have booked him under sections 170(Personating a public servant), 171 (Wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), 380 (Theft in dwelling house) and 411(Dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code.