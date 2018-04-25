Man arrested for molesting 9-year-old girl in Noida

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to rape a nine-year-old girl in sector 39 area of Noida on Monday. Police said that the accused was produced in court and has been sent to jail.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Chetan Chauhan, a neighbour of the victim, who allegedly lured the girl and called her on the terrace of her house.

"The accused allegedly tried to rape the victim on Monday morning at the terrace of her house. The family members were present in the house at the time of the incident. The accused lured the girl on the pretext of giving her a candy, and took her to the terrace and started touching her inappropriately," said Avanish Dixit, Station House Officer, sector 39 police station.

When the girl raised an alarm, the family members reached the terrace and caught the accused.

"The accused was caught by the family members and thrashed, and then handed over to the police. Based on the complaint filed by the accused's family, police have booked Chauhan under sections 376(rape), 511 (Punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code and section 3/4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)," said Dixit.

Police said the accused was produced in the court and has been sent to jail.