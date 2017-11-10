Low visibility leads to car crash, 2 dead

Low visibility claimed the lives of two youth and injured three others after their car fell into Yamuna river due to fog and poor visibility in North Delhi's Timarpur area on Thursday.

According to the police, five friends Deepak, Krishan, Anand, Akash and Deepak Jangir were travelling in a swift car to Shyamghat Yamuna Khadar.

"We received a call at around 3.40 am about a Swift car that fell into the river. While Deepak Jangir and Krishan who were in the front drowned," said Jatin Narwal, DCP, North.

Investigating officers revealed the five had made a stop at the river for a while. Later, when they started moving, owing to low visibility the car fell into the river. While the bonnet got immersed and turned turtle, three who were sitting behind managed to escape.

Two of them were declared dead on arrival while the other three were treated and discharged. A case of rash and negligent driving and death by negligence have been registered. The deceased, Deepak Jangir and Krishan Yadav, both 23, are residents of Hauz Khas and were children of police officers.