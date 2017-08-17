Low-cost procedures at AIIMS may soon be free

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is planning to not to charge on diagnostic procedures like blood tests, ultrasound and X-rays, among others which cost less than Rs 500.

The decision was taken by a committee headed by Dr Anoop Saraya, HOD of Gastroenterology at AIIMS, which was constituted to review the user fee charges at the hospital, and has submitted its report in this regard.

"It is recommended that charges on low cost investigations/interventions (below Rs 500 per test) should be eliminated," Saraya said in his report. "We are planning to remove user charges for tests and procedures which cost less than Rs 500," said a senior AIIMS official.

"Out-of-pocket payment at the point of care is the most important reason health care expenses turn catastrophic for all health care users," the committee said in its report.

Around 10,000 people visit the out-patient department every day, and at any given time more than 2,000 patients are admitted to the hospital. AIIMS currently generates Rs 101 crore from user charges which include OPD charges, diagnostic tests in various departments, radiology charges, in-patient care and room rentals. The cost of many routine tests at AIIMS is Rs 10 to Rs 25.