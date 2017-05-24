Lover instructs woman on phone to kill husband

Based upon the detailed instructions from her lover, on what she needed to do to kill her husband, the woman mixed sleeping pills in his food and strangled him to death once he was asleep

Police on Monday arrested a 37-year-old woman from her residence in South Delhi's Defence Colony area. The woman was accused of allegedly killing her husband upon the instructions of her lover.

Based upon the detailed instructions from her lover, on what she needed to do to kill her husband, the woman mixed sleeping pills in his food and strangled him to death once he was asleep. Police officials said that the woman's lover was on the phone the whole time.

The entire drama came to the fore over a month ago after the 54-year-old man's mysterious death was reported to the Defence Colony police station on April 7 by AIIMS officials. According to senior officers, a preliminary enquiry revealed that the deceased was brought to AIIMS by his son, who said his father had 'mysteriously' died while sleeping.

"The post-mortem examination unveiled the cause of death as asphyxia, due to strangulation. Therefore, a case of murder was registered at Defence Colony police station," Chinmoy Biswal, Additional DCP told DNA.

"The call details of the woman revealed that she regularly called on a particular cell number in Muzaffarpur, Bihar but did not disclose it to the police. She was talking to the man till 1.05 am on the night of murder and both the cell phones were switched off, 10 minutes after the murder," he said.

She later told the police that the two together planned the murder.