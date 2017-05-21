Lok Nayak Hospital admitted me, but refused to provide treatment, says patient

A patient at Lok Nayak Hospital got the shock of her life when, despite being admitted, she was refused treatment. Nazma (she refuses to share her last name) 35, went to Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi, on Monday, after she fell and broke the bone in her left hand.

The Old Delhi resident was asked to come back the next day to get admitted as her injury required a surgery where some screws had to be fitted to fix her bone.

Nazma said that despite being admitted on Tuesday, she was denied treatment during her four-day stay.

"On Tuesday they (the hospital) admitted me and then took me to a Senior Doctor, who said that I will have to buy the screws from the market due to their unavailability. But an hour after the meeting, a man came to me telling me that he has already supplied the screws to the doctor and I should pay him Rs. 6,500 for the same," said Nazma, who runs coaching classes in her home as her husband is currently unemployed and she has a mentally challenged daughter.

Nazma also claimed that only after payment for the screws and other material like basic medicines and cotton for her treatment, was she taken for the surgery ward on Wednesday, but after waiting for long hours in the Operation Theatre, she was informed, later on that afternoon, that her surgery has been rescheduled for Saturday. All this while, she says, she was made to wear torn gowns that showed parts of her body. She then complained about her ordeal on social media

On Saturday, Nazma's scheduled surgery day, she was taken to the Operation Theatre and humiliated by doctors for making a complaint against them for not treating her case properly. They later refused her surgery and pushed her out. After this, she attempted to commit suicide from the hospital's sixth floor.

The patient was then discharged by the hospital after which an activist moved in to help her. "Nazma got in touch with me asking for help. How could doctors humiliate a patient in the operation theatre? She is financially weak, they made her spend money on medical requirements and then refused surgery," said Ashok Agarwal, a Supreme Court lawyer, and a social activist. "With some contacts, I have now got her admitted in a reputed private hospital and her surgery will soon take place," he added.

When asked to comment, Doctor JC Passey, Medical Superintendent, Lok Nayak Hospital, said, "I am not aware of the case as I am not in the city, but if there was some problem that the lady faced, she should have gone to the administration department with her queries. Taking this to social media, does not resolve the problem."