Loader scales IGIA wall near runway, triggers panic

The man, who works for the Lion Manpower Indigo company, was found stuck in the fence; he had not reported to work for the last two days

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) was thrown into a tizzy late on Friday night after a man was spotted trying to scale the perimeter wall in a sensitive area of the airport, not far from an active runway. He later turned out to be a loader working with the Lion Manpower Indigo loading company, who had not reported to work for the last two days.

On the day of the incident, alarms at the Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS) went off around 11pm. The CISF personnel on the watchtowers then saw a person trying to scale the perimeter wall. A CISF commando, deployed on an overnight vigil at the domestic terminal of the airport, said his team got an alert message that there was some suspicious movement at the 'nakka entry' near T1D.

A team of Quick Reaction Team (QRT) commandos was immediately rushed to the spot.

The team found a man stuck in the wall fence.

"When the armed CISF commandos told the man to come down, he jumped inside the airport. The commandos followed and overpowered him before he could go too far. He was later identified as Manoj Kumar Siddharth, a loader working with a firm. He was thoroughly frisked and the Delhi Police and intelligence agencies were alerted about the incident. The suspect was then taken into custody and handed over to the Delhi Police for further interrogation," a senior CISF officer told DNA.

The supervisor of the loading company told the police that Siddharth lived in the Mehram Nagar Colony near the airport and had not been reporting on duty for the last two days. "The man was jointly interrogated and nothing suspicious was found from his possession," the police said.

Ever since its installation four years ago, the PIDS has remained a controversial issue. The multi-layer security system detects even the slightest movement near the boundary and generates more than 100 false alarms a day, CISF personnel have claimed.

PAST IMPERFECT

April, 2017: A man sneaked into the Palam Air Force station at the IGIA and reached up to the sensitive technical area.

A man sneaked into the Palam Air Force station at the IGIA and reached up to the sensitive technical area. September, 2016: Just two days after the Uri attack, a man scaled the perimeter wall of the airport and roamed around the runway area with a bag in hand unnoticed for almost half-an-hour.

Just two days after the Uri attack, a man scaled the perimeter wall of the airport and roamed around the runway area with a bag in hand unnoticed for almost half-an-hour. April, 2014: A 16-year-old boy jumped inside the air side and was found wandering near the runway.

...& ANALYSIS