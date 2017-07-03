Lively street art takes Capital by storm

The mention of city walls often conjures up images of paan, tea, and other unrecognisable stains, apart from ugly concrete structures that have taken on the colour of dust and smoke of the city.Off late, however, the Capital is coming alive in a riot of colours as various groups take on the work of beautifying the drab and dreary walls with street art and graffiti. These huge canvasses also serve as a media to promote indigenous as well as international art forms, while spreading messages of social relevance.

Yogesh Saini, Founder of the Delhi Street Art (DSA), which is often credited with revolutionising the way the citizens look at the walls, said: "Having travelled all over the world, I personally felt that graffiti and street art form should be replicated in Delhi as well. It provides a breather to the indifference and coldness we associate with these stone configurations."

Now, when passing by Rohini, Delhiites are greeted by a smartly dressed labourer wearing helmets and gloves, emphasising on the importance of safety gear for workers. A few kilometres in to Dwarka, a cheerfully done wall of the Dwarka Sports Complex in Sector 11 proclaims its love for the locality.

DSA started with Lodhi Garden in 2013, adding zest to the green and brown dustbins across the place. In the next four years, the group covered the length and breadth of the city, tying up with civic bodies, corporate houses, NGOs, and schools, to adorn walls, flyovers, and even traffic signs. While some arts forms used are traditional, such as Madhubani, Gond, and Warli, others, like on the Nizammudin flyover on Lodhi Road, talk of equality for the deaf.

In a recent project, the DSA had painted an entire wall in Pancharipuri, with men and women striking yoga poses, to mark the International Yoga Day. The walls of Mandoli jail, which were beautified with the help of inmates and boasts of one of the largest Madhubani paintings on a wall, are now a pleasure to look at.

Not only this, the street art is adding colour to Metro stations as well. One such example is the Arjan Garh station on the Yellow Line. A collaboration between the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the St+art Indian Foundation, the project pays tribute to Indian birds, including myna and kingfisher. The wall has been painted by artists from Singapore and Mexico.