Lineman falls off electrical pole, dies

A 30-year-old on-duty lineman was allegedly electrocuted when he was repairing a faulty electrical wiring system in a residential area of south Delhi's RK Puram on Friday evening. Post his death, a number of his colleagues protested at the hospital demanding adequate safety measures while on the job.

Police officers however suspect that the man fell off the pole that he had climbed, and died after sustaining fatal injuries.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Arjun, climbed a pole, after he received a complaint, and was carrying out some repair work. Then he suddenly fell off the pole and fell unconscious.

"As locals saw him fall, they rushed to the spot and he was taken to AIIMS Trauma centre where he was declared brought dead. Police was then called up and informed about the incident," said a senior police officer.

However, police said that Arjun has no severe burn marks on his body and whether he was electrocuted, or he died after sustaining fatal injuries after his fall, will be known once the post mortem reports are out, the officer added.

A native of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, Arjun lived with his wife and two children. Police said, when they contacted the BSES, the officials there said that the victim had been hired as a lineman on contract by a third party.

Colleagues of the deceased also told police that they did not carry proper equipment and safety instruments while on job and a number of employees and Arjun's colleagues also protested at the hospital against the BSES, demanding justice and adequate infrastructure for their safety, police said.

They also demanded support for Arjun's family members in the form of a job or monetary compensation.

Police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence and the matter is being probed, a senior officer said.