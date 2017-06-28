LG urges civic bodies to involve public in cleanliness drives

At a review meeting, the LG urged civic bodies to maintain parks, ensure clean toilets, and deal with parking problems. He urged them to involve RWAs more in their endeavours

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has directed the Deputy Commissioners of the three Municipal Corporation Divisions (MCDs) to ensure cleanliness and regular maintenance of parks and open gyms.

"Monitoring cleanliness of roads, public places, dhalaos etc., must be ensured. Strict action will be taken for non-performance regarding the poor maintenance of parks," Baijal stated.

The LG was speaking at the third fortnightly review meeting of three Municipal Corporations. The NDMC chairman and the three MCD commissioners were among the people present.

Various other issues were also discussed at the meeting that included the construction of new community toilets, involvement of RWAs in monitoring cleanliness of roads, public places and dhalaos, display of public notices and uniform billboards/signages, development of parking lots and multi-level parking.

Parking has been a major problem in the Capital, especially in areas like Connaught Place, where adequate parking spaces are hard to find. Development of parking lots, especially multi-layer car parking has been talked about but with little result. As far as CP is concerned, there are plans on the anvil to reduce the number of cars with the cap on parking charges being removed. However, critics point out that given the large number of offices here, this may not solve the problem.

The municipal bodies have also been instructed to expedite installation of Water ATMs in their areas in light of the extreme heat. Also, MCDs have been asked to increase mechanical sweeping in various areas.

The LG also directed the civic bodies to put up boards at prominent places giving the contact numbers of the person who can be contacted for making complaints against lack of cleanliness. As regards disposal of municipal solid waste, he asked for a quick implementation of integrated system of garbage collection and disposal.

OTHER AGENDAS