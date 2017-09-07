Let's work to make Capital landfill free: Maken to CM

The Delhi Congress chief reached out to his political opponents post the tragedy in Ghazipur which killed two people

With an aim to make the Capital landfill free, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken on Wednesday requested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari to come together in dealing with the health hazard.

Maken visited Ranikhera where his party workers, in support of locals, have been opposing dumping of garbage after the ban on Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi. "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari should rise above politics and cooperate to make the national Capital a zero landfill city," Maken said.

Two persons had died after a portion of a mountain of garbage at Ghazipur landfill collapsed on September 1 after which Lt. Governor Anil Baijal banned the dumping of garbage on the landfill site.

Claiming that 9,000 tonnes of garbage is generated in Delhi every day, he said 5,600 tonnes of it is organic waste that can be treated at the local level to make composts.

He, however, charged that the BJP-ruled municipal corporations were "seeped in corruption" and not interested in setting up area specific treatment plants. Maken said that he will meet the Lt. Governor to discuss ways to make Delhi a zero landfill city.

He said that world over, solid waste management involves its segregation at homes before the organic waste is treated at the local level to make composts and use rest of the waste for different purposes.

"This can also be applied in Delhi so that there is no need to dump waste anywhere in the city," he said. The city generates enormous quantity of waste every day that is dumped "without treatment" at the landfills.