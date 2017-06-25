L-G tells officials to expedite Rani Jhansi separator project

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Saturday inspected the under-construction Rani Jhansi grade separator, an ambitious flyover project in north Delhi, and directed officials to complete the project by October.

The 1.6-km-long flyover from near St Stephen's Hospital to Filmistaan Cinema, was originally scheduled to be completed by 2010, but has missed several deadlines.

Baijal also directed all stakeholders to take action in a time-bound manner and work within strict timelines.

"The L-G will again visit the site after a month to review the progress of the project and ensure that this much-needed project for decongestion of traffic in the area is completed by October-end," said an official from the L-G's office.

Baijal chaired an onsite meeting with all stakeholders at DCM Chowk and enquired about various bottlenecks which are delaying the project. North Delhi Municipal Corporation Commissioner PK Gupta told Baijal that despite various hindrances, "most of the work has been completed."

Northern Railway officials present in the meeting said the railway work will be completed by mid-September.

Delhi Jal Board CEO Keshav Chandra informed the L-G that the work of shifting of major pipelines and sewer will be completed by Sunday. Baijal then urged Chandra to ensure that there is no leakage from pipelines.

The L-G also directed NDMC commissioner to ensure there are no potholes on the road to avoid waterlogging during the rainy season. He further instructed the commissioner that materials used should be of prescribed standards for the construction of Grade Separator.

North Delhi Mayor Preety Agarwal had on May 25 inspected the progress of the construction. "The project will benefit residents of areas like Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Gulabi Bagh, Kamla Nagar, Sadar Bazar, Paharganj, Azad Market and surrounding areas," she had said.